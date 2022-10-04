Search

Cost of cigarettes is now too much of a 'drag' - Limerick TD

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

04 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK TD Richard O'Donoghue sparked debate in the Dail on the price of cigarettes.

As a former smoker, he was well positioned to offer his contribution on Budget 2023’s 50c increase on a packet of cigarettes. The rise came into effect on the night of the Budget with the price of a pack of 20 cigarettes now nearly €16. 

"I am a reformed smoker. I gave up cigarettes because I wanted to give them up and because of my health at the time. Taxing people for whom this is their only comfort is not the right thing to do. I will not be in favour of this tax for that reason," said Mr O'Donoghue in the Dail.

"They might suffer from a nervous disposition or, as some people said to me, it is their only bit of sanity even though they do not smoke much," he continued. 

As a former smoker, he says he doesn't mind people smoking just as long as it isn't in his close vicinity. 

"I do not think a tax is the right thing to do at this time, especially when it might be the only comfort that people have. It might keep them away from stronger drugs if they had a cigarette or two.

"I would question also the timing of the increase, four months out from when many smokers, such as pensioners, will be getting their modest rise in welfare payments," said Mr O'Donoghue, who was supported on the issue by his Rural Independent Group colleague Michael Healy-Rae.

The Kerry TD recalled when his late father Jackie Healy-Rae gave one of last interviews, he spoke about people who he remembered from long ago.

"They smoked turf in their pipes. Women in particular did this. They sat down by the fire late at night and smoked turf when they had no tobacco. 

"Smoking means a lot to certain people. Like the minister and the Government, I would be happier if nobody smoked ever again, but it is the crutch in life for some people. It is what they look forward to. It is the only little luxury that they have. I never voted for an increase in prices. I will not vote for it now either," said Deputy Healy-Rae.

