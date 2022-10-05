Limerick Weather - Wednesday, October 5

WEDNESDAY will be cool and windy with sunny spells and scattered, blustery showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery during the day, but they will gradually become lighter and more isolated towards evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT will be largely clear to start, turning breezy with scattered showers spreading from western areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

THURSDAY: Breezy and rather cloudy with showers, most frequent in western areas. Some sunny spells too, the best of which will be in the south. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers will give way to more persistent rain on Thursday night, becoming heavy in some areas. Quite windy with fresh and gusty southwest winds, increasing strong in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

FRIDAY: The persistent rain will clear to the southeast on Friday morning, leaving a further mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers should be less frequent than in previous days. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Largely clear with isolated showers. Somewhat chilly with lows of 6 to 9 degrees. Westerly winds easing mainly light.

SATURDAY: A drier day in store with a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light westerly winds, backing southerly.