Man woken at Limerick home at 3.40am to hear his car being driven away

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a van from outside a home in Limerick city following a late-night burglary last weekend.

The property at North Circular Road in the city, which was occupied at the time, was entered at around 3.30am last Sunday.

"A thirty-year-old man woke at 3.40am as he had heard a very loud noise downstairs in his home. By the time he

ran downstairs he could hear his car being driven away," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai, the man saw that the glass window of his kitchen door had been smashed and his car keys, which he had left on the kitchen counter, were gone.

"It was clear that a burglar had looked in the kitchen window, saw the keys, smashed the window, grabbed the car keys and

drove away in the car. Keep your keys out of sight, in a drawer or in a press," said Sgt Leetch.

The garda advice is to also keep handbags, wallets and phones out of sight and not to leave anything of value out that might attract a thief.

Another layer of security is to close all of the curtains or blinds in the downstairs area at night.