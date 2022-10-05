Search

05 Oct 2022

Audio and photographic exhibition to light up untold histories in Limerick gallery

Niamh O'Brien will feature her story about the Pallaskenry-Kildimo GAA ban in the 1950's at the exhibition on Thursday.

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

05 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

THE GAFF which is a resource for community and voluntary arts in Limerick will open a new exhibition of work called Tiny Little Histories.

Tiny Little Histories is all about promoting untold or little known historical stories in an audio and photographic exhibition and will be on show at the Limerick City Gallery of Art from October 6.

The project was piloted in 2021, during the Covid pandemic through online and small in person gatherings to assist artists in creating work throughout Covid.

Curator of the exhibition Maeve McGrath said: “We didn’t have a lot of funding so we began with five tiny little histories which told the stories of castles, paintings and even little things that happened on Bedford Row in Limerick City.”

The group then got funding from the Arts Council and Limerick City and County Council to expand on the idea and create an exhibition.

“We now have ten audio artists, speaking about 10 little known histories which will be accompanied by the work of photographic artist Seán O’Riordan,” Maeve added.

The group then enlisted the help of UK based artist Lowri Evans along with Maeve to bring this exhibition to public domain.

Among the audio artists featured is Eoin O'Kelly, RTE Lyric producer and producer of Audio Digging For Fire, who explores memories of the takeover by young people of a house in 1980’s Limerick.

Niamh O’Brien, Hearsay audio prize winner, explores Kildimo-Pallaskenry GAA being banned from sports for five years in 1950’s Ireland and Diarmuid McIntyre, founder of the Hearsay Audio Festival follows the Palatine settlement story in Kilfinane.

Other seldom heard stories feature Metallica’s visit to Liscannor, the part played by the Island baths in the 1950s/60s in the lives of the local children and the peacocks that roamed Newcastle West.

Following this installation, the stories will be stored online as a long term, accessible arts and community resource.

