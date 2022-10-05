Missing teenager who travelled to Limerick located 'safe and well'

GARDAI say a teenage boy who had been missing for over a month and who who may have travelled to Limerick city has been located safe and well.

Earlier this week, gardai in Athlone, County Westmeath renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Sean Byrne.

The youth had been missing from Glasson, a village just outside Athlone, since Friday, September 2.

Gardai said Sean may have travelled to Limerick and that they believed he was somewhere in the Limerick city area.

In an update, released this Wednesday afternoon, they confirmed the 17-year-old has now been located "safe and well".

"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter," said a spokesperson.

No information as to how or where Sean was located have been disclosed publicly.