In Pictures: Limerick school's golf classic to drive on multi-purpose arena

ONE HUNDRED and 20 golfers braved the elements last Friday to take part in Scoil Pól's Golf 4 Ball Classic and photographer Ita West was out taking pictures on the day (for more, click 'Next').
It was a fundraising event for the Kilfinane school's multi-purpose arena. The event was held in Tipperary Golf Club, where the course was in excellent condition and the greens offered superb playability. A special thanks to local pro Darragh McComb and Trish and family for the fantastic food post game for all the players.
There was a range of fantastic prizes on offer with first prize being a golf holiday for four people to Spain. Hinchys also sponsored a brand new Kia Ceed for the event as a prize for a hole in one. Unfortunately, this was not achieved by any player on the day but Hinchys are thanked wholeheartedly for their kind donation.
Scoil Pól would also like to extend a huge thank you to all the sponsors, those who sponsored tee boxes and teams. The event could not have been the success it was without them and the support is really appreciated. A special word of thanks to the school's own, Chris Doyle, who put in trojan work to put the event together.
The school extends their gratitude to all the teams who participated and offer a huge congratulations to all the winners on the day.
1st Place (51.7): Johnny Morrissey, Seamus Morrissey, Denis Ryan, Francis Fitzgerald
2nd Place (52.8): Barry O' Shaughnessy, Paudie Leahy, Donnacha Leahy, James O'Doherty
3rd Place (54.8): Patrick Doyle, John Ryan, Dessie Ryan, Darragh Hanley
4th Place (56.2): Shane Moloney, Tony Mulchay, Donal Mulcahy, Eamon Mulcahy
Men's Longest Drive: Seán Long
Women's Longest Drive: Fionnuala Fenton
Closest to the Pin: Joe McGrath
