Search

06 Oct 2022

Limerick Weather: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Limerick Weather: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Limerick Weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

06 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will be blustery and showery, some of the showers heavy.

The showers will merge to give a longer spell of rain for a time in the morning.

While it will be mostly cloudy, a few bright spells are possible later, with the showers becoming less frequent.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong at times in coastal areas.

National Outlook

TONIGHT there will be clear spells and scattered showers with band of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest overnight, turning heavy in places.

Rather breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Audio and photographic exhibition to light up untold histories in Limerick gallery

Any lingering rain will clear to the southeast TOMORROW morning and a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day. Feeling cool with highest afternoon temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Turning largely dry early TOMORROW NIGHT with clear spells and isolated showers. Quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light westerly winds.

SATURDAY will see A much drier day with sunny spells and just a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

It will stay mostly dry on SATURDAY NIGHT with clear spells to start. However, it will turn cloudier overnight with rain developing in some western areas towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, freshening overnight.

Becoming wet and windy on SUNDAY as rain spreads eastwards across the country. Southerly winds will increase fresh, turning strong at times in the west. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Current indications suggest that it will turn drier for a time EARLY NEXT WEEK before further rain spreads from the west towards midweek.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media