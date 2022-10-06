‘We shouldn’t be calling suicide something it is not’ - Limerick coroner

THERE is no shame attached to suicide said the Limerick coroner at the inquest of a Limerick man.

John McNamara, Limerick coroner, said the appropriate verdict is one of suicide.

“We shouldn’t be calling it something it is not. Those days are gone. We have to face up to it and not brush it under the carpet. If we call it something it isn’t we are not doing him any favours,” said Mr McNamara.

The man’s family agreed with the Limerick coroner, saying if anybody asked what happened they tell them.

The inquest heard that gardai were called to an address in County Limerick on a date in 2021.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson read out a deposition from the garda who attended the scene. The garda said the man, aged in his 60s, was deceased upon arrival.

“I was satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances,” said the garda.

Dr Gabor Laskai, a consultant pathologist at University Hospital Limerick, said there were no alcohol or drugs in the man’s system. An anti-depressant and medication to help him sleep were at therapeutic levels.

Mr McNamara asked if the deceased had been going through any difficulties. One of the family in attendance at Kilmallock Court said they had been diagnosed with a medical issue.

“It all got too much for the man. It was a spur of the moment thing. He was in good form. Everything seemed fine. Something got on top of him,” said the family member.

Mr McNamara said sadly he can’t give explanations or answers.

“Sometimes there is no rhyme or reason and to all intents and purposes the family is left to try and piece it together,” said Mr McNamara, who expressed his sincere condolences to the family.

On behalf of the gardai in Limerick, Insp Thompson conveyed his deepest sympathies and told the family to contact them if they can assist them with anything.

If you have been affected by this article contact any of the following organisations: Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org; Aware: 1800 80 48 48; Pieta: 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie