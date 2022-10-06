Search

Celebrated Limerick artist receives deserved recognition

Roger McCarthy, recipient of Limerick Art Society's silver medal, with chair Eamonn McQuade and president Barbara Hartigan

Nick Rabbitts

06 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

CELEBRATED Limerick artist Roger McCarthy has been honoured for his services to the creative scene in the city.

To launch Limerick Art Society's 80th anniversary year, its members afforded him the silver medal in recognition of his huge contribution to art and the society itself over the years.

An accomplished and much sought after artist in his own right, Roger has been a teacher and mentor to generations of aspiring painters over the years.

His classes, both daytime and evening, as well as painting trips around the country and overseas, were always very popular, and gave the skills and the confidence to aspiring artists to explore their own creativity.

The aims of the art society are to bring art to people of all walks of life and to help the less experienced as well as accomplished artists to achieve artistic excellence.

Pictured below, the Limerick Art Society committee, with Mayor Francis Foley. Standing: Dorothy Hogan, Ethel Murphy, Margaret Ray, Mary McCarthy, Seamus Casey. Seated: President Barbara Hartigan, Mayor Foley and chair Eamonn McQuade

Kicking off the start of its landmark year, an exhibition showcasing some of the society members' best work was opened at the Limerick City Gallery of Art.

Cutting the ribbon was Prof Shane Kilcummins, deputy president of the University of Limerick. He was joined by Mayor Francis Foley and Limerick Art Society president Barbara Hartigan.

Tributes were paid to Una McCarthy and Siobhan O'Reilly of the Limerick City Gallery of Art for pulling together the exhibition.

All are welcome to join the Limerick Art Society. For more information, please click here.

