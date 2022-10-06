Search

06 Oct 2022

'Tears' as Limerick café in popular tourist area to close

'Tears' as Limerick business that features on RTE's At Your Service closes

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

06 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A FAMILY run café located in one of the most popular tourist areas in Limerick city is to close its doors.

BakeHouse 22, which featured on popular RTE show At Your Service with the Brennan brothers, will no longer be a home from home for locals and tourists alike in Nicholas Street. It is situated in the heart of Limerick's Medieval Quarter and is a stone's throw from King John's Castle.

Above the door is the name BakeHouse 22 but also Traceys as it has been in the family for well over half a century. In a previous incarnation it was a newsagent's and famously was one of the first shops in the city to have a Lotto machine.

Mike and Sheelagh Tracey transformed the business in recent times but now sadly had to make the decision to close. 

Mr Tracey told Joe Nash, on Live95's Limerick Today, they realised in the last couple weeks they "had to call time on it", and how hard the decision has been.

"Just breaking the news first to my own brothers and sisters, two of my own kids, one of my kids was in tears, and then going in to meet the staff inside in work.

"There was no right way of telling the staff only a wrong way but in fairness to our staff they have been so good with us - shocked - but every single last one of them turned around to us and said, 'God what about ye guys?' which was lovely but didn't make it easier either at the same time," said Mr Tracey.

BakeHouse 22 is for sale through Hogan Durkan. They say the current owners have built up "an outstanding reputation for quality products and exceptional service".

"The influence on quality food is there for all to see on entering with a wide and varied selection of cheeses, meats, breads and deli products on offer. For those with a sweeter tooth, a range of patisserie is available along with a selection of freshly 'baked to order cream cakes'.

"There is also a very large out catering business and office catering delivery service run from BakeHouse 22. There is also an off license in place for the sale of wines and beers," say the estate agents.

The loss of the business has been keenly felt. Many have taken to social media to express their sadness.

"So sad to hear that BakeHouse 22 is closing. Had many breakfasts here listening to some tunes. It'll definitely be a big loss to Limerick," they said.

In May, the café owners had the misfortune of having to replace windows and fridges due to a fire in a bin located near the property but not owned by the café. There was also smoke damage.

News

