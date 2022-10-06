In Pictures: Brown Thomas boss shares thoughts on Limerick's future at new business event

HIGH-PROFILE retail boss Liam Dwan shared his thoughts on the future of Limerick city at a special business event this week.
Mr Dwan, general manager of Browne Thomas in the heart of O'Connell Street, spoke in the Hunt Museum at the Limerick Chamber-backed First Tuesdays event.
Organised by the Chamber, plus Julie Long of GBM, Limerick First Tuesdays is a monthly social networking event designed to connect people from all business sectors across the city and county.
Each month a guest speaker will give a 15-minute talk based on topical issues.
This month, Mr Dwan shared his thoughts on the continued revitalisation programme in O'Connell Street, the challenges facing Brown Thomas in a cost-of-living crisis, and what can be done to make the city more of an attractive destination.
The next speaker will be Jerry Hallissey of Shannon Foynes Port Company who will discuss opportunities and growth for the city and county.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.