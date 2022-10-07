Search

07 Oct 2022

Drugs and cash seized during searches at Limerick estate

The drugs and cash were seized in St Mary's Park, Limerick |FILE PICTURE

Reporter:

David Hurley

07 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing following a significant drugs and cash seizure at a housing estate in Limerick city.

As part of ongoing investigations into local criminal activity, gardaí attached to Henry Street garda station conducted a number of searches, under warrant, in Saint Mary's Park Estate on Thursday. 

Garda personnel from Mayorstone station, the Armed Support Unit, the divisional search team, and the divisional Scenes of Crime unit provided assistance.

"In the course of the search operation, three different locations were searched and gardaí seized a large quantity of cash in notes and coins along a large amount of documentation," said a garda spokesperson.

"Heroin, cocaine and alprazolam with an estimated street value of €24,000 was also seized.  The drugs will now be forwarded for analysis," they added.

Gardai say there were no arrests and that investigations are ongoing.

