07 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Two charged over death of young boy at house in Limerick city

The man and woman are due before Limerick District Court this Friday | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

07 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

TWO people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a young boy at a house in Limerick city last year.

The pair, a man aged in his 30s and a woman, aged in her 20s, were arrested on Thursday and are due to appear before Limerick District Court later this Friday.
 
The four-year-old boy sustained serious head injuries following an incident at a house at Rathbane in the city on March 13, 2021.
 
Having been initially treated at University Hospital Limerick, he was transferred to Children's Hospital Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin where he died a number of days later.

A full garda investigation was launched following his death and it was subsequently formally upgraded to a murder inquiry.

A number of arrests were made in August 2021 and a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions by investigating gardai.

Gardai release man and woman suspected of murdering young boy in Limerick

In an update, issued this Friday morning, the Garda Press Office confirmed that two people have now been charged in relation to the boy's death.

"Gardaí at Roxboro Road, Limerick investigating the death of a four-year-old boy in Rathbane, Limerick on Saturday, March 13, 2021 have arrested and charged two persons," read a short statement.

"The man, in his 30s and the woman, in her 20s were both arrested on Thursday, October 6, 2022 and have been charged in relation to the incident and both are due to appear before Limerick District Court, this morning," it added.

Investigations ongoing.

