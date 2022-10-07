Search

07 Oct 2022

‘Ruff’ justice sought in Limerick court over ‘constant’ dog barking

The judge asked what breed was the dog, to be told a Jack Russell

07 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

A COUPLE who claim that “constant barking” has made their lives “a living hell” brought the dog’s owner to court.

Sally and Christy McGrath, of Cush Cottage, Martinstown, took the case against a neighbour Mary Mullins, of Cush, Martinstown, under the Control of Dogs Act.

Ms McGrath, who is a dog behaviourist, took the stand at Kilmallock Court, saying they have a problem with a dog that is “constantly barking for two or three years”.

“It is in a very small pen in a concrete yard. It is a very young dog. It is in there for 23 and-a- half hours a day. It is basically going mad, the poor little thing. It is frenzied barking. It is never allowed to let off steam. It is walked on a lead,” said Ms McGrath.

The plaintiff said they tried to reach a compromise with Ms Mullins and “didn’t want to get to this stage”.

Bill O’Donnell, solicitor for Ms Mullins, put it to Ms McGrath that the dog was in a run and not a pen.

“Yes, a very small run,” said Ms McGrath.

Judge Patricia Harney asked what breed of dog is it? A Jack Russell, she was told.

Ms McGrath said the barking has “made our lives a living hell”.

“We’ve had three years of this. It is constant. We want to move house but who is going to want to buy a property with a dog barking constantly,” said Ms McGrath.

Mr O’Donnell said it was a “grossly exaggerated claim”.

“My client will refute everything you say. This prosecution is unfounded and unfair,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Local garda, Robert Young said the run was of an adequate size if the dog wasn’t in there on a full-time basis.

“I don’t believe the dog is in there on a full-time basis. If I thought there was an issue with animal welfare I would have taken that course. There was no faeces, the dog had water and shade. It did bark but stopped when I was talking to the owner,” said Garda Young.

Judge Harney said she has heard two different views on the matter.  She asked Garda Young to attend at Ms Mullins’ property on a number of days at uninvited times and dates.

“And give your evidence to me on the next date,” said Judge Harney, who adjourned the case for a month.

