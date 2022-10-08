Search

08 Oct 2022

Limerick dog-owners urged to walk their pets to support local charity

The event - the first 2019 - takes place at University of Limerick from 12 midday this Sunday

THE Limerick Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is appealing to dog-owners across Limerick to take part in its annual 5km Dog Walk, which takes place this weekend.

The event - the first 2019 - takes place at University of Limerick from 12 midday this Sunday with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

Tom Ryan, event organiser, says it's great to have the event back.

"After a two year absence it's wonderful to be back and to see so many tickets being sold. It's a great event for young and old, for pet dogs and working dogs - but you don't even need a dog to join in. Come along and know that by doing so you're helping to change the life of someone who is vision impaired or the family of a child with autism," he said.

Starting at the Pavilion on UL's North Campus, the participants on the walk will travel through the scenic grounds of the University of Limerick taking in the river bank and the pedestrian Living Bridge and will take around 45 minutes. 

The cost is €10 per individual or €20 for a family.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance or from 11.30am on Sunday.

