Breaking: Little girl among ten dead after Creeslough explosion

The scene after the explosion in Creeslough. Photo: North West Newspix
Ten people, including a young primary school girl, have lost their lives following an explosion on Friday afternoon in Creeslough.
Four men, three women, a teenage boy, a teenage girl and a young girl described as being of ‘primary school age’ were killed in the blast.
At the request of the coroner, An Garda Síochána are not releasing the names of the deceased.
Superintendent Michael Finn confirmed the latest death toll to media at a press briefing held at Milford Garda Station.
Emergency crews are still at the scene sifting through the rubble as the search for bodies continues.
The explosion at the Applegreen service station occurred at around 3.20pm on Friday, plunging Creeslough and the wider community into darkness.
“The heart had been torn out of our community,” Fr John Joe Duffy, the visibly-upset local parish priest, said.
“This is a tragedy that is beyond belief. It is an accident beyond our imagining.
“This has happened in the heart of our community. A sad reality just unfolded. This is our community, this is the shop where we all meet.”
Eight people were taken to hospital for treatment.
The N56 road remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.