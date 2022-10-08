Creeslough explosion: Ten dead as Gardaí say further fatalities not expected

Gardai do not expect any further fatalities following an explosion in Creeslough, which has claimed ten lives.

Four men, three women, a teenage boy, a teenage girl and a young girl ‘of primary school age’ were killed in Friday’s horrific blast at the Applegreen complex.

At the request of the local coroner, the names of the victims are not yet being released.

Eight other people were hospitalised, seven of whom are said to be in a stable condition at Letterkenny University Hospital. One person who was airlifted to a hospital in Dublin remains in a critical condition.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty told a media briefing at Milford Garda Station that officers were ‘quite satisfied’ that there would be no further casualties. The deceased, he said were, from the ‘North Donegal area’.

Post mortem examinations will be carried out on the bodies, which have been taken to LUH.

Superintendent David Kelly said that, while Gardaí were keeping an open mind, they are treating the incident as a ‘tragic accident’.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 3.20pm on Friday. Crews were on site within ten minutes. They arrived to what was described as a ‘very traumatic and confused scene’.

Six brigade crews, involving 65 members of the Fire Service, were mobilised by Donegal County County Council, its Director of Emergency Services, Gary Martin, said. A structural engineer and road services personnel were also deployed.

Eight emergency ambulances sped to the scene with a further three tasked on Saturday morning, JJ McGowan, Chief Ambulance Officer with HSE West, said. Emergency services from Northern Ireland were also involved.

Crews worked overnight to clear the rubble from the forecourt. They were aided by a team of specialised officers using cameras, listening devices and sniffer dogs.

Teams of local contractors and farmers helped to clear the debris from the scene

Officers from Milford Garda Station responded to the call initially with assistance subsequently drafted in from stations in Letterkenny, Ballyshannon and Buncrana. A team from the Garda National Technical Bureau arrived in Creeslough on Saturday morning.

Gardaí are working with the local coroner, Dr Denis McCauley, and liaison has been arranged with the bereaved families.

“We are dealing with very traumatised families,” Superintendent Geraghty said.