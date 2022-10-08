Search

08 Oct 2022

County Limerick man earns title of ‘restaurant boss of the year’

County Limerick man earns title of ‘restaurant boss of the year’

Paul Lenehan, RAI President; Patrick Dowling & Declan Torsney, AIB Merchant Services and  Conor Sexton, Nightmarket

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

08 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

A LIMERICK man who runs a popular Thai restaurant in Dublin is celebrating after securing a prestigious industry award.

Conor Sexton, who hails from Kildimo, has for the last five years, run Nightmarket with his wife Jutarat Suwankeeree, in Ranelagh on Dublin’s southside.

He was named national restaurant manager of the year and Dublin manager of the year at the annual Restaurants Association of Ireland awards, which were held in the capital’s Convention Centre.

It’s the highest personal award Conor has received, and he is delighted to have been recognised for his work in what’s a tough economic climate.

"The restaurant industry is a tough industry and it’s getting more difficult as the years go by. But there are no secrets to it: it’s a lot of hard work, especially over the last two years with all the lockdowns and changes. But we were adaptive. We didn’t close for any period at all. We got into takeaway and delivery,” he explained.

Restaurant chain agrees deal for prime retail unit in Limerick city

Conor came to the capital 20 years ago, after stints working at the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare with Mary and Dick Fitzgerald as well as enjoying employment at Great Southern Hotels in Kerry.

Now he employs 25 people in Dublin – 20 on a full-time basis, five part-time.

One thing he learned from lockdown, he said, is that take-away and home delivery is “the growth area”.

As a consequence, he hopes to expand that offering by opening a new location in the next 12 months.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media