Search

09 Oct 2022

Limerick's Niamh wows judges on The Voice UK with two fighting over her

Limerick's Niamh wows judges on The Voice UK with two fighting over her

Shock and delight: The moment Niamh Nolan saw that will.i.am pressed his red button for her

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

09 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Niamh Nolan left the judges of the The Voice UK awestruck on Saturday night.

The young woman from Kilcolman in West Limerick hit all the right notes as she sang Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Music legend Tom Jones was first to press his button. Then right at the end will.i.am also hit the red button. The picture above shows Niamh's shock and delight when the American rapper, singer, songwriter swung his chair around.

Niamh may have been taken aback by the reaction of the judges to her singing talent but her alma mater of Desmond College wasn't one bit surprised.

In a tweet the school said: "All in Desmond & the Coláiste so proud of past pupil Niamh Nolan."

Prior to her performance Niamh said: "Hopefully I can do Limerick, Ireland and myself proud". And she certainly did that as millions watched on. She now goes forward in the competition on will.i.am's team.

Limerick woman to be showcased on the Voice UK describes it as a 'dream come true'

The Limerick lady has had a passion for singing all her life and getting a chance to be a part of the blind auditions of the Voice UK was a dream come true for her.

The Voice UK is a hugely popular singing contest on ITV where contestants try to win the favour of the judges based solely on their voice and not their appearance.

Best of luck to Niamh in the competition.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media