09 Oct 2022

Noni would be proud as Limerick's Dermot Whelan honoured locally and nationally

Dermot Whelan honoured by his alma mater Crescent College

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

09 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

IT'S BEEN a busy time for Limerick comedian, Today FM radio presenter and author Dermot Whelan.

The Ballyclough native has been honoured both nationally and locally in Limerick.

Dermot took home the gong for Best Music and Entertainment Presenter at the IMRO Radio Awards which marks the very best in Irish radio broadcasting.

And perhaps even more special was Dermot's talents being celebrated by his alma mater Crescent College.

He took to Instagram to say: "So honoured to be inducted into the honour roll of my legendary Limerick school Crescent College Comprehensive.

"Thank you so much to President of the Past Pupils Union Kevin Cotter, the committee, headmaster Diarmuid Mullins and all the wonderful past pupils that made it a very special night in the Limerick Strand Hotel."

WATCH: Dermot Whelan talks about his upcoming tour and his love for Limerick characters

In an interview with the Limerick Leader (see link above) earlier this year Dermot spoke to Cian Ó Broin about combining comedy and meditation as part of his Mind Full tour which was a sell-out.

"Everybody wants a bit more calm in their life, everyone wants a bit more peace. They just want to feel a bit happier," he told the Limerick Leader.

Noni would be proud of his success.

