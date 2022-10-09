Teachers at Limerick school to catwalk alongside models to raise funds

LIMERICK teachers will cat-walk alongside models to raise funds for their primary school.

In association with the Celia Holman Lee Agency, the Salesian Primary School fashion show will be a fun event with a lot of prizes to be won on the night, including concert tickets.

In a bid to raise funds for a new library and a sensory pod, the school's fashion show will see some of the teachers and the school's principal on the catwalk alongside models from Celia Holman Lee Agency.

Organiser, Anna Walsh, said: “There’s great excitement around the school and once again. Even the caretaker is joining in with fathers, so we’re looking forward to having a bit of craic with them as well.”

The Salesian Primary School fashion show will take place on October 20, in The Strand Hotel, Limerick - tickets here.

According to Ms Walsh, the government doesn’t give enough funding to schools these days.

“The school needed a new library, so they're going to renovate that. But also, the main thing is a sensory pod, which would benefit children in the school, they would love to be able to get it for children with additional needs. But once again, funding is very hard to get and there's not that much room in the school grounds,” she commented.

Ahead of the events, children created posters for the fashion show and won prizes for their creative work.