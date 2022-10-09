Tidy Towns award for Limerick artist and gallery owner

THE owner of an art gallery in Limerick city centre has become the latest recipient of a Limerick City Tidy Towns monthly award.

Annemarie Bourke, who works out of 98 O’Connell Street, won the prize, with Tidy Towns judges impressed at how beautifully she maintains her basement unit in the main thoroughfare.

Maura O’Neill, who presented the award on behalf of Limerick City Tidy Towns said: “As everyone who follows us knows, much of our focus on Limerick’s built environment is to try to improve and encourage the development of the city’s basements, not just by keeping them litter-free but by promoting their huge potential as business or residential premises."

Other recent monthly winners include the Locke Bar, Wickham Way Outdoor Market and the Bedford Townhouse and Cafe.

Ms O'Neill added that it is hoped at least one basement premises will be selected as a monthly winner every year.

"We are delighted to present our September award to Annemarie for her art gallery and studio, which has for a number of years been one of the best examples of a beautifully maintained working basement in the heart of the city," she commented.