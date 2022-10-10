Search

10 Oct 2022

Limerick bookshop calls on budding young writers to share their spooky stories

Launch of Irish Book Week 2022

Ruth Hallinan, President of Publishing Ireland, Aoife Roantree, Chair of Bookselling Ireland with Eoin Colfer and Sophie White, Irish Book Week 2022 Ambassadors.

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

10 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

TO CELEBRATE Irish Book Week, a Limerick bookshop is calling on budding young writers to participate in their short-story competition.

In partnership with Publishing Ireland, Bookselling Ireland has announced details of a creative writing competition organised by the Crescent Bookshop, just in time for Irish Book Week.

Halloween themed, the short-story competition is open to children aged 6 to 13 years and include prizes. To enter, participants have to write a 100 words short-story starting with the following sentence: “I heard scratching coming from the walls last night.”

Entries (including name, age, and phone number) can be submitted to the team at the Crescent Bookshop (Crescent SC) before October 22.

Limerick's Niamh wows judges on The Voice UK with two fighting over her

First launched in 2018, Irish Book Week takes place from October 15 to 22 and celebrates Irish authors, illustrators, publishers, and books of Irish interest, as well as the bookshops that sell them.

Several bookshops in Limerick will be participating in Irish Book Week 2022, including Eason Jetland, Eason O’Connell Street, Eason Crescent SC, Eason Parkway, O’Mahony’s Booksellers UL, O’Mahony’s Booksellers O’Connell Street, Quay Books and Talking Leaves Bookshop.

For further details, visit Bookselling Ireland’s social media platforms, or email maria@crottycomms.ie

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media