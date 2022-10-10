Walkout planned as Limerick students are ‘living in tents’

THE HOUSING crisis has become so bad for students that some, attended colleges in Limerick, are even sleeping in tents.

That’s according to Luke O’Gorman, the welfare officer of Mary Immaculate College Students' Union, who will join their counterparts across the country in staging a protest against the lack of housing, on Thursday.

At 11am, those taking part in lectures will leave these, and gather in the grounds outside the college for the demonstration designed to raise attention to the low number of beds for young people moving away from home for the first time.

Mr O’Gorman said: “It’s tough for a lot of students. We are in dire straits at the moment. Some students have resorted to living in tents, in their cars, or hotel accommodation which is very overpriced too.

“It’s just not sustainable for students.

“You would always think there would be accommodation for students. But it’s not looking like it’s going to happen any time soon,” he said.

The welfare officer said there is frustration at the move by the High Court to overturn planning permission for a multi-storey student halls complex opposite Punch’s Cross in the vicinity of the college (see story above).

“It would have been ideal for students to be able to have their base there.

“It will be raised at the protest this week, at how dissatisfied the students are,” he told Limerick Live.