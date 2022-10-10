Search

10 Oct 2022

Appeal to find woman on coach trip to Limerick who had picture taken in Windsor

Thousands of people were gathered on the Long Walk in Windsor last month as the queen made her final journey from the castle

Nick Rabbitts

10 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

AN APPEAL has been launched to find a woman on a coach trip to Limerick who had her photograph taken outside Windsor Castle in England.

Juan Pemberton who lives in the town which is famous for its royal residence, made contact with the Limerick Leader after meeting a lady named Nuala.

Taking up the story, he explained she was visiting Windsor during a five-day coach trip from London across to Limerick back in August.

Juan said that Nuala was facing a race against time to find the Long Walk in Windsor Park - the five-kilometre pathway leading up to the British royal family's primary residence.

"She was searching for the Long Walk and was ‘late’ in terms of getting back to join her Mum and fellow travellers at the Coach station for 5.30pm! I quickly escorted Nuala to the castle and then on to the Long Walk, which she’d seen on the TV over many years but had never been to. Her phone battery was dead and so I suggested I took a photo of her on the Long Walk, I gave her my phone number and she was then to message me with her details so that I could send her the images. I’ve heard nothing and assume she’s lost my details," Juan recalled.

Tens of thousands of people lined the Long Walk to pay their final respects last month as the late Queen Elizabeth II left Windsor Castle a final time.

Juan feels that given the attention of the world's media on Windsor in recent weeks, the pictures may carry an extra bit of poignancy for Nuala.

Are you Nuala? If so, get in contact with the Limerick Leader at news@limerickleader.ie and we will pass on Juan's pictures!

News

