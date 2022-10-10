Search

10 Oct 2022

Special Mass and Book of Condolence in Limerick to honour victims of Donegal explosion

Special Mass and Book of Condolence in Limerick to honour victims of Donegal explosion

Limerick Redemptorists will host a Mass where the victims of the Creeslough tragedy will be remembered

Cian Ó Broin

10 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A SPECIAL Mass and a Book of Condolence have been set up in Limerick to remember the lives lost in the tragic Creeslough explosion in Donegal.

The ten victims who lost their lives in Friday's explosion at an Applegreen petrol station will be remembered at a Mass held by The Redemptorists at Mount Saint Alphonsus Church on South Circular Road, Limerick city.

Fr Seamus Enright, Redemptorist Rector, is encouraging Limerick people to join in prayer at 7.15pm on Tuesday, October 11.

He said that for a lot of people "faith helps them survive a time like this."

"Even in the midst of something awful it helps people find meaning and purpose in life again," he added.

Details of the lives of the ten victims who were killed in the tragedy last week have been remembered in the media, including the deaths of a 24-year-old fashion designer, a 14-year-old girl and a 49-year-old mother of four children.

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Francis Foley has opened an online Book of Condolence for the citizens of Limerick to extend their sympathies to the victim's families following the tragic loss of lives in Creeslough, Donegal.

The Book of Condolence is open online from today, Monday, October 10, for one week. All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded in a Book of Condolence form to the community of the Donegal village.

Mayor Francis Foley said: “On behalf of the people of Limerick, I would like to extend my sympathies to the families in Creeslough, who are dealing with such tragic loss. The thoughts of the people of Limerick are with them at this difficult time. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílse.”

The book of condolence is available on Limerick.ie.

