Search

10 Oct 2022

Sporty Limerick family perform a mighty battle on popular RTÉ show

Limerick family gear up for popular RTÉ show

The Sheehans with their coach and Munster Rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

10 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK family battled it out on the second episode of Ireland's Fittest Family but after three tough challenges, failed to make it out of the first round of the competition.

The Sheehans from Fedamore lit up our screens on Sunday evening as the competition for a place in the quarterfinals heated up.

Margie (49) and her children Ben (18), Joshua (16) and Danny (14) had to work together to try and make it to the next round of the show.

Ireland’s Fittest Family is a show that challenges families from all over the country to take part in extreme endurance challenges that take place anywhere from steep sand dunes to airports to Irish bogs and a 180-metre ski slope.

Limerick's Niamh wows judges on The Voice UK with two fighting over her

The show features returning coaches, camogie player Anna Geary, former Munster Rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan, hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald and new coach jockey Nina Carberry.

This year’s series features 16 different families all fighting to be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The Sheehans took on the Gallagher’s from Cork, the Burns from Waterford, and the Nugent's from Louth in the episode.

The opening event on Sunday's episode featured the return of the popular Fast and Furious challenge which involves the four competing families jumping over hay bales, crawling through cargo nets and rat tunnels in what has been described by the show as a "relentless relay race".

The Sheehans, coached by Donncha O'Callaghan performed a mighty battle but in a photo finish came third overall in the opening challenge with Anna Geary's Gallagher's taking first place. 

The second event featured the return of another popular challenge called Sling-Shot where the families are submerged waist deep in a pond and attached to bungee cords. 

There the families must pick up balls and wade through the water to place them in barrels.

Walkout planned as Limerick students are ‘living in tents’

Each ball in the barrel is worth one point and the Sheehan's scored a total of 13 points.

At the end of the two challenges the Burns were eliminated from the competition and the Sheehan's and Gallagher's were left to fight it out in an eliminator challenge for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Sheehans put in another fierce battle in the eliminator but unfortunately ended up losing the challenge and were eliminated from the competition.

Ireland's Fittest Family returns next Sunday, October 16 at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media