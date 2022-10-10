Limerick store ordered to stop selling foodstuff after discovery of mouse droppings under shelves

A LIMERICK store was ordered to stop selling food products for a number of weeks last month, the Food Safety of Authority of Ireland has revealed.

A closure order was served on the operator of the Homesavers store at City East Retail Park, Ballysimon, Limerick on September 9 following an inspection by Environmental Health Officers.

"Mouse droppings were observed on the floor underneath shelving where food items were displayed for sale," states a report which was prepared following the inspection.

"It was not possible to verify the pest control procedures in place on site as access to pest control records was denied by

management," adds the report which has been published this Monday.

While the store was allowed to remain open following the inspection, the "storage, display and sale of all foodstuffs on the entire premises" was prohibited with immediate effect.

According to the FSAI website, the closure order, under EU food regulations, was formally lifted on September 23 after the issues of concern were rectified by the retailer - Centz Stores 6 LTD.

The Homesavers premises in Limerick was one of seven across the country which were the subject of closure orders during September.

The other premises were located in Dublin (3), Cork, Meath and Monaghan.

Commenting on the closure orders served during September, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of FSAI, said a lack of pest control procedures is unacceptable.

“It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have a robust food safety management system in place that also ensures a high level of pest control. However, time after time, environmental health officers are finding incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety and hygiene. All food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat at all times. Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, to contact us via our online complaint form and we will investigate," she said.