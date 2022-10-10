BREAKING: Man discovered with 'serious injuries' in Limerick

LIMERICK gardai have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male who had sustained "serious injuries".
A garda spokesperson confirmed to Limerick Live that gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident on Thomas Street in the city late on Sunday night.
"An injured male was discovered shortly before midnight. The man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries," said a garda spokesperson.
There was a police presence and cordon in place on Thomas Street this Monday morning.
"A technical examination of the scene took place this morning. Preliminary enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the injuries," said a garda spokesperson.
Anybody who may be able to help gardai with their enquiries is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at 061 212400.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.