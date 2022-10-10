Search

10 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Man discovered with 'serious injuries' in Limerick

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

10 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK gardai have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male who had sustained "serious injuries".

A garda spokesperson confirmed to Limerick Live that gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident on Thomas Street in the city late on Sunday night.

"An injured male was discovered shortly before midnight. The man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries," said a garda spokesperson.

There was a police presence and cordon in place on Thomas Street this Monday morning. 

"A technical examination of the scene took place this morning. Preliminary enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the injuries," said a garda spokesperson.

Anybody who may be able to help gardai with their enquiries is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at 061 212400.

