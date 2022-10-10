Limerick man to discuss benefits of equine assisted therapy on RTÉ's Nationwide

A LIMERICK man will be showcasing the benefits of equine assisted therapies on the next episode of RTÉ’s Nationwide.

Equine therapist Joe Slattery of JS Equine Assisted Therapies will be discussing helping people with a variety of challenges on the show and growing up in Southill.

Equine assisted therapy involves a range of treatments focused on activities with horses and other equines to promote human physical and mental health.

In a preview of the episode posted to social media Joe discusses a former patient of his.

“We had a group come in, people that would have been recovering from substance abuse,” Joe said.

“We had one guy in particular and I had a horse who is quite sensitive and if you have very high energy or in her face you couldn’t get anywhere near her,” he continued.

“He kept trying to get with her and she kept trying to get away and he ended up exploding and saying that horse is stuck up and loads of profanity and he stormed off,” Joe said.

Joe continued: “He came back down after a while anyway and he came in and the group was there and we said okay what happened there? He said ‘that horse is stuck up!’ Other people in the group went ‘well maybe the horse is shy or maybe the horse is nervous’.”

“I just happened to say, I wonder if there have been other times in your life where you thought someone was stuck up but really they were shy or nervous and felt intimidated by your approach and he just thought about it,” Joe said.

Joe will appear on tonight, Monday, October 10’s episode of Nationwide on RTÉ One at 7pm.