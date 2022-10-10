Three accused of money laundering offences in Limerick face trial before non-jury court

BOOKS of evidence have been served on two Limerick women and a Limerick man who are accused of laundering significant amounts of cash over a three-year period.

Sandra Hehir, aged 54, who has an address at Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick city; Vicky Hehir, aged 29, of Bruach Na Sionna, Castleconnell and Warren Hehir, aged 32, also of Bruach Na Sionna, Castleconnell appeared before the three-judge court earlier this Monday.

Sandra Hehir is charged with nine non-scheduled offences, Vicky Hehir is charged with four non-scheduled offences and Mr Hehir is charged with two non-scheduled offences. All the offences are contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice 2010 and relate to money laundering and terrorist financing within the State.

Under Section 7 of the Act, "a person commits an offence if the person engages in acts in relation to property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct in concealing or disguising the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement or ownership of the property in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing the property".

The offences all alleged to have occurred at locations in Limerick between January 1, 2017 and June 18, 2020.

The three defendants are all charged with "possessing, using, converting, transferring or handling" cash to the value of €59,000, "knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property, was the proceeds of criminal conduct" in discharging sums due and owing in respect of works carried out on Kilmurry Court, Garryowen, Limerick between August 8, 2019 and June 17, 2020.

Sandra Hehir is also charged with "handling, acquiring and/or possessing" cash to the value of €124,055 at Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick on June 17, 2020, "knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct".

She is further charged with unlawfully possessing a controlled drug, to wit, cannabis, for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to another at Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick on the same date.

Vicky Hehir is also charged with "handling, acquiring and/or possessing a woman's Rolex watch; knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct" at The Path, Garryowen, Limerick on June 17, 2020.

Mr Hehir is also charged with handling, acquiring and/or possessing a man's Rolex watch; "knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct" at the same location on the same date.

During this Monday's brief hearing, State solicitor Michael O'Donovan, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the non-jury court that three books of evidence were ready to be served on the accused persons who were each granted legal aid.

Sandra Hehir's bail terms were also varied by the Special Criminal Court and she is now required to now 'sign on' at a named garda station three days a week as opposed to seven days.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, remanded the Hehirs on continuing bail until November 14, when their cases are listed for mention again.