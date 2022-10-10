In Pictures: Literary and arts festival is the talk of Limerick town

A LIVELY weekend was held in Newcastle West for literary and arts festival Éigse Michael Hartnett named after the late poet.
Newcastle West was home to and helped shape the poet Michael Hartnett and played host to a wide range of talented poets, writers, musicians, singers and artists in a packed programme of engaging events.
The festival opened in spectacular style on Thursday, October 6 in the Square where renowned street act The Hit Machine Drummers performed before leading a Lantern Parade through the town to the opening ceremony in the council buildings, Áras William Smith O’Brien.
Other highlights from the weekend included poet Eleanor Hooker from Tipperary receiving the Michael Hartnett Poetry Award, singing from Brian Hartnett, readings by award-winning poets Kerry Hardie and Peter Sirr as well as a screening of the box-office hit film, An Cailín Ciúin.
The festival was an overall success with friends and families coming out in droves to celebrate the cultural festival.
