Limerick woman awoken to sound of windows being smashed at her home

GARDAI are appealing for information after a number of windows were smashed at a house in Limerick city.

The incident, which is under investigation, happened in the early hours of last Friday in the Moyross area.

"At precisely 2.28am the resident of a house at Cosgrave Park was suddenly awoken by a loud noise downstairs. She went downstairs to find that the front window of her house had been smashed. She also noticed that the windows in her jeep had been smashed," said Garda John Finnerty.

Garda say the damaged vehicle, which was parked outside the house, was a black Hyundai Sante Fe.

Both the house and SUV have been forensically examined and gardai are looking to establish a motive for what happened.

"If you were around Cosgrave Park, Moyross at 2.28am last Friday you may have seen this event unfold. If you did, please contact the gardai at Mayorstone," appealed Garda Finnerty.

Mayorstone garda station can be contacted at (061) 456980.