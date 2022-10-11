Limerick Weather - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

CLOUDY today in Limerick with spots of drizzle however many areas will be dry for much of the day with some bright spells.

Through the late afternoon and evening, outbreaks of rain will push in from the west, reaching all areas after dark.

Turning breezier throughout the day with moderate southwest winds increasing fresh to strong on western coasts. Highs of 12 to 14 degrees.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Changeable. Turning unsettled later in the week.

TONIGHT: Breezy and overcast with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country. Moderate to fresh southwest winds, winds strong for a time in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A dull start with scattered outbreaks of rain, clearing eastwards through the late morning. There may be a shower or two in the afternoon but many places will be dry and bright for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with light westerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry and mostly clear with light southerly winds. It may turn cloudier overnight with a chance of rain developing in the south by morning. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Uncertainty in the forecast increases after midweek.

THURSDAY: After a dry start it will likely turn cloudy with rain developing, potentially heavy. The timing of the rainfall is uncertain. Becoming breezier in a strengthening southerly airflow. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees. Winds will veer westerly as rain clears to showers later.

FRIDAY: It is expected to be very breezy on Friday with widespread showers, and possibly longer spells of rain in parts. Potentially windy with strong winds possible in the north. Feeling cold in highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Unsettled in breezy or windy weather with frequent showers or longer spells of rain at times. Feeling cold with temperatures a little below the norm.