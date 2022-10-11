Search

11 Oct 2022

Bus Éireann staff in Limerick pick up awards for going the extra mile

Elaine Higgins, Rory Leahy, Niamh Quinn, Ger Dervan, Brendan Hedderman and Ger Murphy at Bus Éireann's regional GEM awards

Reporter:

David Hurley

11 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

THE recently-upgraded Bus Éireann depot at Roxboro Road in Limerick has been recognised at the transport company's regional annual GEM (Go the Extra Mile) Awards.

The annual staff awards aim to recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward-thinking .

Awards were presented across a number of different categories including Craftworker of the Year, Depot of the Year, Foreman of the Year and Engineering Operative of the Year.

Staff at the Limerick depot were recognised as Depot of the Year for their forward thinking and excellent collaboration which culminated in themove to the newly-renovated administrative building.

The €3.7 million redevelopment was completed in June and the new building provides improved facilities for over 200 Bus Éireann employees, including school transport, based at the site. 

Bus Éireann announces senior appointment for Limerick depot

Members of the Bus Éireann’s team in Limerick who received awards included Brendan Hedderman from Croom who was recognised as Foreman of the Year; Stephen Kelly from Limerick city as Engineering Operative of the Year; Jim Ryan as School Bus Driver of the Year. Eoin Quillinan from Pallasgreen, who works at the Thurles depot, was named Craftworker of the Year.

"I am immensely proud of our team of committed and dedicated employees in the Western Region who go the extra mile for our customers every day,” commented Brian Connolly, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager for the West. 

“I would especially like to recognise the team working in the Limerick depot who exemplify Bus Éireann’s core values. Their professionalism and collaboration ensured a seamless transition to our new facility in Roxboro.” 

The National GEM awards will take place on December 8 in Dublin.

