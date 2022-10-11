Wellness day organised for mums by Limerick Maternity Hospital

LIMERICK star Emma Langford was the special guest at a gathering of 74 Mid West mums as part of a special wellness day hosted by University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL).

The opening performance by the award-winning musician kicked off a day that saw the perinatal mental health team and their HSE Mid West Community Healthcare colleagues explore all aspects of wellness, including physical and mental wellbeing.

“We’re delighted that Emma has endorsed our first Wellness Day in this way,” said event organiser, Pauline Walsh, a candidate Advanced Nurse Practitioner (cANP) with the perinatal mental health team at UMHL.

The Specialist Perinatal Mental Health Service was established at UMHL in 2018, and is jointly governed by UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare. It is a referral service for women who experience mental health difficulty in pregnancy or up to the first year after birth.

Tracy Mahedy, from Limerick Sports Partnership discussed the links between physical activity and mental wellbeing, while Marie Barrett, Community Dietitian, delivered a presentation on nourishing the body and the mind.

Claire Flynn, Regional Development Officer of the Mental Health Association spoke about the significance of hosting the event as part of World Mental Health Day. She then led a discussion on managing stress, and Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Nodlaig Moore, introduced the gathering to the benefits of mindfulness and short meditation.

Pauline added: “One of the main aims of this event is to reduce the stigma and explore the misunderstandings about mental health, and how to manage the challenges of childbirth, maternity leave and parenthood."

Dr Mas Mahady, Consultant Perinatal Psychiatrist said that the main aim of the team was to highlight the value of self-care and self-compassion at a time when a mother’s instinct is to put herself last.

"It’s important that we continue to acknowledge and respect the role of mothers, by supporting them and their mental health," she said.

See the HSE website for more, at Specialist Perinatal Mental Health - HSE.ie