Pieta announces recruitment drive in Limerick as more and more young men seek help

AS THE number of young men seeking counselling has increased by 30% in Limerick, a charity is announcing a new recruitment drive.

This year alone, Pieta says the number of men seeking help in the county has increased by 30% compared to 2021 - more than double the average increase nationally.

With growing demand for Pieta’s free therapy services, the suicide prevention charity has announced plans to expand its clinical team in Limerick.

Currently running its ‘SIGNS of Suicide’ campaign, the organisation is urging young men to ‘swap the small talk for the big talk’ and openly discuss their feelings with a friend, family member or anyone they feel comfortable confiding in.

Not only has there been an increase in men reaching out to Pieta for help, but there has also been a significant increase in younger people under 25 contacting the charity for support relating to suicide, self-harm, and suicide bereavement since the beginning of 2022.

In a bid to make face-to-face counselling sessions a priority, Pieta is recruiting for four new therapist roles that will offer variety and changeable working hours. Candidates must have experience working with teenagers and children.

Pieta’s Midwest Clinical Manager, Nora Conway, said they are reaching out to the target group of young males, in a bid to raise awareness of the importance of recognising the signs of suicide and knowing what to do if you notice them in a friend or family member.

“We strongly encourage people to continue to look after their mental health and to reach out to loved ones who may be in distress during these trying times. Here at Pieta, we envision a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma can be replaced by hope, self-care, and acceptance and welcome new colleagues with the same vision,” she added.