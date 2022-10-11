Search

11 Oct 2022

Spooktacular series of scary events planned for Limerick this Halloween

Limerick is the place to be this Halloween with more than 50 events taking place across the city and county

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

11 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

LIMERICK is the place to be this Halloween with more than fifty events taking place across the city and county over the festive period which coincides with the school mid-term break.

Samhain, Limerick’s bespoke Halloween Festival, returns to the Medieval Quarter in the city between October 27 and October 29. Presented by Lumen Street Theatre and part-funded by the local authority, the festival will celebrate local folklore and traditions through talks, workshops and fun educational events for children that will include spooky storytelling, all set within this ancient part of the city.

Elsewhere, the Scare Factory opens its doors from this weekend in the chilling surroundings of Cleeves. It runs between October 15 and October 31.

In the county, the Lough Gur Halloween Festival, which runs from October 21 to 23, promises to be a weekend of celebration with art storytelling, lantern making and spooky science by the misty shores of Lough Gur.

A scary Halloween night is what awaits you if you are brave enough to go to the Castleconnell Fright Fest, on 30 October. Ghosts, goblins and witches scares are guaranteed!

Other events taking place in Limerick this Halloween included Twisted Tales in the Coach House of No.2 Pery Square; The Curraghchase Pumpkin Patch; Halloween Puppet Shows at Friar's Gate Theatre, Kilmallock and the Halloween Spooktacular Tour at the People’s Museum.

All of the events happening around Limerick for Halloween have been compiled in a digital guide which is available here.

Head of Marketing & Communications Donn O’Sullivan said: “Limerick is certainly the place to be this Halloween with a program of events for all the family. From frighteningly fantastic family fun to ghoulish goings-on for grown-ups too, Limerick’s programme of in person events is sure to make this Halloween season one to remember”

