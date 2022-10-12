Information event in Limerick for those interested in hosting Ukrainians

AN INFORMATION evening is to take place this Thursday night aimed at anyone interested in providing host acommodation for local Ukrainians.

In the wake of the Russian invasion of the eastern European states, many Ukrainians have settled across Limerick.

Now, Limerick City and County Council has teamed up with Doras for an event aimed at those currently hosting refugees or interested in doing so.

It kicks off at 6pm.

It's an opportunity for people to meet other hosts and to ask questions of experts in the field.

Representatives from the Irish Red Cross, council, Doras and other organisations involved in supporting hosts and beneficiaries will be present.

These organisations will talk about what you should know as a host, in terms of vetting, and the agreements, relationships with your guests and what they should expect, the services and supports available to your guest, training for hosts and responding to the challenges of hosting refugees.

Registration for this free event can be done through Eventbrite.

According to Doras CEO John Lannon, the people of Limerick and the Mid-West region are rising to the humanitarian challenge and there is a strong appetite to do more when it comes to offering safe sanctuary to those fleeing the war.

“We’re living through a historic moment where a staggering 7.5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine in search of safety," he said

"If we think about this, it’s harrowing. Mainly women and children, in the face of the horror of war, leaving with often just a bag of clothes and no idea of what the future holds. The Irish response has been remarkable. However, we’re also seeing now that people are being forced into often cold, cramped and unsafe conditions. So it’s a bigger question for all of us, to ask what more can we do. Needless to say people have their own struggles and challenges with the cost of living but we’ve seen over the past year that there are people out there more than willing to help," he added.

Thursday's event will provide information on how individuals, families and communities can help host Ukrainian and other refugees and provide detail on what supports are available.