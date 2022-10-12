Man charged with sexual assault following incident in Limerick city

A MIDDLE-AGED man has appeared in court charged with sexual assault arising from an incident in Limerick city four years ago.

The defendant, who is aged in his 50s and who faces a single charge, was brought before a sitting of Kilmallock Court this Tuesday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, didn't speak during the short procedural hearing.

Garda Stephen Kelleher gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning the accused prior to the court sitting.

"He met me at Bruff garda station this (Tuesday) morning by appointment where he was arrested and charged. He made no reply to the charge after caution," said Garda Kelleher.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on a date in 2018 at a location in the environs of Limerick city.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson, who represented the State, said there was no objection to bail and the accused was released on bail on his own bond of €100.

The defendant was represented by Darach McCarthy, solicitor, who made applications on his client's behalf for free legal aid and for reporting restrictions.

Judge Patricia Harney granted both.

The case was adjourned for a month.