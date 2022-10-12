Search

12 Oct 2022

Taoiseach supportive of proposal to build 'elective-only' hospital in Limerick

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made his comments in the Dáil

Manon Gilbart

12 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

THE Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, has agreed that an elective only-hospital is needed in Limerick to help ease the pressures on UHL and other public hospitals across the region.

The prospect of such a facility being built in Limerick has been raised by a number of TDs in the Dáil - particularly in the context of the recently-published Deloitte report.

The report, which was commissioned by the UL Hospitals Group identifies a number of shortcomings and a lack of capacity across the group's six hospitals.

Responding to Limerick City TD Willie O'Dea in the Dail, Mr Martin agreed that an elective only hospital is the way to go.

"I support this but what concerns me is the degree to which we can get it through the health system more generally and more quickly. However, I believe the elective hospital route is the way to go. It takes pressure off the main hospital and gets waiting lists dealt with more expeditiously and efficiently for patients," he said.

The Taoiseach, who visited Limerick recently, told Deputy O'Dea that he would raise the matter with the Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly.

"I will talk to the Minister for Health about how we can fast-track that and have a proposal made on it," he said.

'More than 300 extra beds needed by 2036 in University of Limerick hospital group' - report

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy O'Dea said he has received numerous complaints in relation to people interacting with UHL and that the problem is the shortage of beds.

“The number in University Hospital Limerick is insufficient to meet the needs of the population. I want to find out whether there has been any discussion on this and when there will be a decision on it (an elective-only hospital)?,” he asked.

Separately, Labour's Alan Kelly has criticised the Minister for Health over his failure to support the building of an elective-only hospital in Limerick or the Mid-West.

Referencing a written reply to a Parliamentary Question, the Tipperary TD said: "He has doubled down on his refusal to build an elective hospital in the Mid-West. This is despite multiple requests from myself and some other Mid-West Oireachtas members. Astonishingly it also follows the Taoiseach committing recently in the Dail to speaking to Minister Donnelly about it as he agreed with the need for it," he said.

In the written reply to Deputy Kelly, Mr Donnelly stated: "The development of additional (bed) capacity will be provided through dedicated, standalone elective hospitals in Cork, Galway and Dublin. The Government decision is very clear on this.  No other locations are under active consideration at this time as these are our immediate priorities. It is important to note that the locations chosen will allow for new facilities of a size and scale to implement a national elective care programme that will tackle waiting lists on a national basis."

News

