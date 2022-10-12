In Pictures: Milestone day as ‘spectacular school’ officially opens in Limerick village

THE Minister for Education Norma Foley has officially opened the state-of-the-art Colaiste Chiarain campus on the outskirts of Croom.

Minister Foley, who spent a number of hours in the school last Friday, has described the building and surrounding campus as "truly spectacular" and a "twenty-first century facility at its very best".

Construction of the €20 million school campus began in October 2018 and the project, despite Covid-19, was completed on schedule and on budget with the school community moving on campus during March and April 2021.

During her visit, Minister Foley, who met with students, teachers, parents and members of the school community, toured the state-of-art building and the 22-acre campus to see first-hand some of the facilities and technology which is available to students and teachers.

“What a fantastic welcome I received this morning from students all along the most impressive avenue as I was coming in; a very generous welcome. The students were very happy to chat and to showcase their school today, and that speaks volumes. I am always particularly impressed when a school has confidence to put their students to the front. A school that has the confidence to allow the students to do the talking, the students to be the ambassadors, the students to lead the way, then that’s a school that knows it’s doing a good job,” she commented.

George O’Callaghan, Chief Executive of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, said the official opening was a very significant day in the life of the school.

“Yes, the school has been a good while coming but, I think, it’s also an example of perseverance and keeping our eye on the objective which was to provide the best facilities possible for the students and parents and the wider community as well,” he told Limerick Live.

“It’s been a team approach and everybody has pulled together to achieve this – it’s been the staff of the ETB, it’s been the staff of the school and the local community and obviously the public representatives as well,” he added.

The state-of-the-art community college campus comprises of an almost 10,000m² two-storey building, with 50 classrooms, a dedicated Special Education Needs hub, PE and GP halls, a fitness suite, and dressing rooms.

There are six external ball courts, three playing pitches, and extensive parking and set-down areas for buses and cars.

During his speech at Friday's opening ceremony, Gerard O’Sullivan, principal, said: “Sitting in this wonderful building, we are grateful to all who have been part of the delivery of our new school campus and we are equally grateful to welcome all present who continue to work with us to provide opportunities and support for our staff and students.”