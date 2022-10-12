In Pictures: Former students return to Limerick college - 50 years after graduating!

FORMER students who attended Mary Immaculate College more than fifty years ago were among those who attended the first full in-person reunion at MIC since 2019.

For the first time since before the pandemic, graduates were welcomed back through the doors of the Foundation Building to reminisce about their time at the College, meet old friends, and tour the campus and see archive materials from down through the years.

According to Professor Eugene Wall, President of MIC, it was great to have the opportunity to welcome back graduates from previous years on campus as part of their Alumni Reunion.

“Today was a wonderful opportunity to meet with them, for them to meet with each other and to reactivate old memories of their time here. We look forward to meeting old students back here again in the future!,” he said.

https://www.limerickleader.ie/video/home/928077/ugandan-education-delegation-to-receive-professional-training-at-limerick-s-mary-immaculate-college.html

A special mention was given to Joan Lucey-Corbett, who graduated from MIC sixty-five years ago in 1957 and who attended the Reunion with her daughter.

The graduating cohort of 1972 were also celebrated as they marked fifty-years since they graduated from MIC.

Addressing the former students, Professor Wall highlighted the changes to the college in recent years, such as the construction of the modern teaching block in the Tara building, which also houses the state-of-the-art Lime Tree Theatre, the Tailteann sports complex and the John Henry Newman building, the home of MIC’s Research & Graduate School, as well as the incorporation of St Patrick’s College in Tipperary in 2016.

Current MIC students entertained the crowd with live music and guided attendees around the campus, as well as speak about life as a current student of MIC.