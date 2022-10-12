Mystery over ‘missing’ century-old Limerick pillar post box solved

THE MYSTERY regarding the whereabouts of a missing pillar post box that stood on a busy Limerick street for over 100 years has been solved.

The post box in question was situated in front of the old Debenhams building on O’Connell Street in the city centre.

Limerick Live sought clarification from Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) regarding the post box’s whereabouts.

“The post box was removed from site by An Post to facilitate the paving works in this area and due to be reinstated when the works are completed,” a spokesperson for LCCC said.

According to the National Archive of Architectural Heritage NIAH, the post box became a part of the streetscape around 1905.

Due to the time frame, the post box was installed it was marked with the royal insignia of King Edward VII who reigned as monarch of Great Britain and Ireland from 1901 to 1910.

The O’Connell Street pillar post box is a typical example of the post box which was standardised in 1859.

According to the NIAH website the post box "adds immeasurably to the architectural heritage of the streetscape of O'Connell Street and is in fact the oldest element within the streetscape at this point."

Questions were raised online when the post box was removed with little known about its whereabouts.

It appears that the Post Office Pillar box that has stood,since 1905, outside the former Roches Stores premises on O'Connell St,Limerick has been removed during the renovations of the street,with no apparent indication of it being put back in place. It is recorded on the NIAH.... pic.twitter.com/n3kRVaZ5bk — J.HODKINSON & SONS (@JHOD1852) October 9, 2022

A spokesperson from An Post also commented: “The box was removed last year as there were major street works ongoing in Limerick City Centre. The council have left a section on the street where the box can be reinstalled when the renovations are complete,” the spokesperson said.

The missing post box became more noticed in recent weeks as construction work in the area where it once stood was cleared away.