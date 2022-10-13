Limerick-based company and school nominated for Pakman awards

REPAK has announced that Limerick-based business Limerick Polymers Production and a local community initiative - run by students at Castletroy College - have been shortlisted for a 2022 Pakman award.

The Pakman awards are Ireland’s leading environmental and sustainability awards and recognise excellence in recycling and waste management among businesses, organisations, community groups and initiatives in Ireland.

Castletroy College has been shortlisted for the Education and Awareness Initiative award. The secondary school, which has more than 1,200 students, has been avidly involved in the Green Schools programme.

Under the programme, they have introduced the Neat Streets project which is run by TY students. Neat Streets is Ireland’s number one Anti-Litter and Waste programme for Secondary Schools and is divided into several primary stages over the academic year.

Students at Castletroy College have been heavily involved in anti-litter campaigns in Limerick, as well as encouraging residents to get involved.

Limerick Polymers Production, which is based at Galvone Industrial Estate, Roxboro has also been nominated for the Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility award.

The company operates the newest site in one of Ireland’s largest family-owned recycling groups.

The LPP site is Ireland’s first purpose built Plastic Recovery Facility and, at €18million, is the single largest investment in recycling infrastructure in the history of the state.

The plant itself is fully automated and is capable of processing over 70,000 tons of mixed plastic packaging per year. As a direct result of the LPP facility there has been a 53% increase in the amount of mixed plastic film being recycled in Ireland in 2022 and this will increase further in the coming years as LPP continues to expand.

LPP plans to create a truly circular economy for plastic packaging in Ireland.



Now in its eighth year, the Pakman awards honour organisations, individuals, and community initiatives who have made incredible efforts to make a difference to the environment and help us live in a circular economy.



The winners of each Pakman award category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony at the Marker Hotel in Dublin on October 28.