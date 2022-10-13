Search

13 Oct 2022

Limerick-based company and school nominated for Pakman awards

Limerick-based company and school nominated for Pakman awards

The 2022 Pakman Awards will be presented later this month | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

13 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

REPAK has announced that Limerick-based business Limerick Polymers Production and a local community initiative - run by students at Castletroy College -  have been shortlisted for a 2022 Pakman award.

The Pakman awards are Ireland’s leading environmental and sustainability awards and recognise excellence in recycling and waste management among businesses, organisations, community groups and initiatives in Ireland.

Castletroy College has been shortlisted for the Education and Awareness Initiative award. The secondary school, which has more than 1,200 students, has been avidly involved in the Green Schools programme.

Under the programme, they have introduced the Neat Streets project which is run by TY students. Neat Streets is Ireland’s number one Anti-Litter and Waste programme for Secondary Schools and is divided into several primary stages over the academic year.

Students at Castletroy College have been heavily involved in anti-litter campaigns in Limerick, as well as encouraging residents to get involved.  

Mural row: Gable-wall painting generates ‘hysteria’ in Limerick village

Limerick Polymers Production, which is based at Galvone Industrial Estate, Roxboro has also been nominated for the Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility award. 

The company operates the newest site in one of Ireland’s largest family-owned recycling groups.

The LPP site is Ireland’s first purpose built Plastic Recovery Facility and, at €18million, is the single largest investment in recycling infrastructure in the history of the state.

The plant itself is fully automated and is capable of processing over 70,000 tons of mixed plastic packaging per year. As a direct result of the LPP facility there has been a 53% increase in the amount of mixed plastic film being recycled in Ireland in 2022 and this will increase further in the coming years as LPP continues to expand.

LPP plans to create a truly circular economy for plastic packaging in Ireland. 
 
Now in its eighth year, the Pakman awards honour organisations, individuals, and community initiatives who have made incredible efforts to make a difference to the environment and help us live in a circular economy.  
 
The winners of each Pakman award category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony at the Marker Hotel in Dublin on October 28.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media