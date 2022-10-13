Search

13 Oct 2022

Major shake up of garda management in Limerick announced

Major shake up of garda management in Limerick announced

Henry Street garda station

Reporter:

David Hurley

13 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

A MAJOR shake-up of garda management across the Limerick garda division has been announced following the roll-out, last month, of the new divisional policing model.

Limerick native, Chief Superintendent Derek Smart, has been appointed as the new head of the Limerick division - replacing Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, who was appointed to the role in February 2018.

Chief Superintendent Smart (pictured below) is currently based in Thurles, County Tipperary, while Chief Supt Roche, who has been in the force for nearly 35 years, will take up a new role in Galway city next month.

Other changes, announced this Thursday, include the appointment of the recently-promoted Chief Superintendent Brian Sugrue as regional Chief Superintendent for the Southern Region.

Currently based at Henry Street garda station in Limerick city, he will be stationed at Thurles garda station going forward.

Limerick-based company and school nominated for Pakman awards

Under the new operational model, Superintendent Aileen Magner, formerly of Newcastle West garda station, has been assigned responsibility for the Limerick City North Community Engagement Functional Area while Superintendent Andrew Lacey will transfer from Nenagh to Roxboro Road garda station where he will have responsibility for the Limerick City South Community Engagement Functional Area.

Superintendent Paul Reidy has been assigned responsibility for the Limerick County Community Engagement Functional Area, which incorporates the former Newcastle West and Bruff garda districts.
 
Superintendent Dermot O’Connor, formerly of Roxboro Road garda station, will oversee all crime-related activity across the entire Limerick division while Superintendent Kieran Ruane has been assigned responsibility over the Performance Assurance brief.

All of the changes, announced this Thursday, will come into effect from October 17.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media