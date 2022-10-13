Search

13 Oct 2022

Equipment stolen during break-in at Limerick school

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

13 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A COMPUTER and cash was stolen during a break-in at a Limerick school this week.

It is understood the perpetrator(s) gained access through the rear of St Brigid's National School, located at Singland in the city.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating a burglary that occurred at an educational institution in the Garryowen area at approximately 10.25pm on Monday, October 10.

"It is reported that equipment was stolen in the course of the incident. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.

Limerick Live understands a computer and a small amount of cash was taken. Damage was also caused during the incident. The school alarm went off with gardai quickly on the scene.

Break-in at Limerick school being investigated

This is the second break-in at a Limerick school in a manner of months.

CBS Sexton Street Primary School in the city was targeted on the night of the All-Ireland final.

If anybody saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of St Brigid's National School on Monday evening they are asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400.

