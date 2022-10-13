Search

13 Oct 2022

Second crime prevention meeting planned for Limerick town

Kilmallock garda station | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

13 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A SECOND public meeting on crime prevention in the town of Kilmallock and its outskirts takes place at Bulgaden Castle this Thursday evening.

Cllr PJ Carey, organiser, said gardai, Muintir na Tire, IFA, politicians have all been invited. He called the first meeting last month following a pensioner being attacked with a slash hook in the dead of night over a jar of change.

“When people don’t feel safe in their homes there is something seriously wrong,” said Cllr Carey.

At the meeting on September 15 he said many spoke of how they have been affected by crime. He said it was agreed at that meeting to call a second meeting with gardai and politicians.

Mystery over ‘missing’ century-old Limerick pillar post box solved

“The amount of admin / paperwork gardai have to do when they should be out on patrol is a big issue. The station in Kilmallock is closed a lot of the time. The guards need more resources - personnel and equipment. They are our protectors. Disappointment was expressed at the lack of feedback after they reported a crime.

“Clarity is sought on trespassing and the rights of homeowners / landowners. A barrister will also be present on the night,” said Cllr Carey.

The Sinn Fein councillor asks for as many to turn up as possible to “demonstrate to the powers that be the seriousness of the situation.”

“There is no point sitting on a bar stool giving out. This is an opportunity to have your voice heard in a real forum which will hopefully be a catalyst for change,” said Cllr Carey.

This Thursday's meeting begins at 7.45pm.

