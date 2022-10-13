Limerick councillors tell gardaí of anger at Minister's 'secret' visit

COUNCILLORS in one Limerick district have expressed their distaste at the secrecy surrounding the Justice Minister’s visit to unveil a brand-new garda station in their community.

Last month, Limerick Live reported that Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s visit to Newcastle West to unveil plans for a new garda station was kept quiet after her itinerary was leaked on social media.

As a result, councillors in the Newcastle West Municipal District, who had campaigned tirelessly for a new station since the closure of its only station in 2020, were left unaware of the minister’s visit.

Elected representatives relayed their feelings to members of An Garda Síochána at the latest meeting of the Joint Policing Sub-Committee (JPC) for the Newcastle West MD.

Inspector Pat Brennan told those present that the details of that visit were leaked on social media, admitting that “it was very embarrassing for us as an organisation.”

“She came down to visit. We had to rearrange her whole schedule as we were afraid of a protest. It didn’t go down well in Dublin, and we got a lot of flak for it,” he added.

Cllr Michael Collins (FF), acting Cathaoirleach for the district responded by stressing that An Garda Síochána should have been more vocal on the visit of “good news” for the community.

Cllr Collins stressed that the leak and secrecy were “so frustrating” for all of the elected members across Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale, who should have been there to mark the occasion.

“I have been quite vocal for a number of years, firstly about the state of the garda station, then it was closed when it shouldn’t have been and now, we have been waiting for three years,” he began.

“It shouldn’t have been a secret. We should have been informed as a local committee of councillors. We should have been invited to the good news that the planning process is moving on,” he added.