Search

14 Oct 2022

Limerick school principal calls for lifting of ban on 'older bus drivers'

Limerick school principal calls for lifting of ban on 'older bus drivers'

Principal Mike O’Hara, of Scoil Pól, in Kilfinane, believes the ban that Bus Éireann has on using drivers over the retirement age of 70 should be scrapped.

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

14 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

A LIMERICK school principal has added his voice to calls for bus drivers over 70 to be used to ease the shortage.

As highlighted by Limerick Live in recent weeks, many school bus services in Limerick and elsewhere are not running due to a lack of staff.

It’s impacted students at Scoil Pol in Kilfinane, and its principal Mike O’Hara believes the ban that Bus Éireann has on using drivers over the retirement age of 70 should be scrapped.

“These same drivers that Bus Éireann deem too old to drive can drive privately, they can drive the same vehicles. At 70 years, you can’t drive school buses for Bus Éireann, or contractors, but they can drive privately,” he said.

Mural row: Gable-wall painting generates ‘hysteria’ in Limerick village

“There are so many ways Bus Eireann can look at that rule they have which would allow extremely fit people, male and female, to continue driving and doing what they’ve been doing without issue for many a long year, and doing it when they want to do it. Don’t tell a 70-year-old, because they hit that age, they are no use.”

The principal said many people in their 40s and 50s who fancy a change of career might not be tempted to become a bus driver as they know the current retirement age is 70.

“They might look at becoming bus drivers if they felt there was a longer working life involved,” Mr O’Hara pointed out.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media